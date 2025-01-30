AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

Apple has finally revealed how to update AirPods and AirPods Max firmware. The process involves charging the devices within Bluetooth range of a Wi-Fi-connected Apple device and waiting for the automatic update. Manual steps are also provided if the update doesn't occur automatically.

The software on your AirPods is updated, giving them additional capabilities, increased stability, and other benefits. But up until today, it hasn't been evident how to upgrade AirPods. There was no official document from Apple instructing people on how to upgrade the firmware on their AirPods, despite the fact that many publications online have explained the procedure and that the majority of them are accurate. At last, Apple has released a support page that explains how to upgrade the software on your AirPods. Here is a thorough explanation of the updating procedure based on the available data.



According to Apple, when your AirPods are charging and within Bluetooth range of a Wi-Fi-connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac, software updates are immediately sent to them. If the most recent firmware isn't already installed on your AirPods, you may attempt updating them manually by doing the following: Step 1: Make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is linked to Wi-Fi and that your AirPods are within Bluetooth range of the device.

Step 2: The second step is to put your AirPods in their charging case and shut the cover.

Step 3: Attach the charging cord to a USB port or power charger and insert it into your AirPods charging case.

Step 4: Wait 30 minutes for the firmware upgrade to finish while keeping the charging case lid closed.

Step 5: Lift the cover and put your AirPods to use. Next, verify the upgrade by looking at the firmware version. Apple advises restarting your AirPods and trying the update again if it hasn't happened yet.

How to update firmware of AirPods Max? Updating AirPods Max follows a similar procedure: Step 1: Make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is linked to Wi-Fi and that your AirPods Max are within Bluetooth range of the device.

Step 2: Attach your AirPods Max to the charger.

Step 3: To enable the firmware to update, wait half an hour.

Step 4: Connect your AirPods Max to your Apple smartphone and verify the software version after the upgrade.

