iQOO Z9 to CMF Phone 2 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000
Gaming Phones Under 20000
Want a budget-friendly gaming phone? Explore the best gaming mobiles under Rs 20,000. Whether you play BGMI, Free Fire, COD Mobile, or Genshin Impact, we've got the top 5 best gaming smartphones for your budget.
POCO X6 Pro
Topping our list is the POCO X6 Pro, offering near-flagship performance at a mid-range price. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, it boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits brightness. With a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, long gaming sessions are no problem. Perfect for gamers who want top performance under Rs 20,000.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
Second is the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 energy chipset, delivering around 720,000 AnTuTu benchmark scores. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. Runs BGMI smoothly at HDR and Ultra frame rate settings. At around Rs 17,000, it's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers who don't want to compromise on performance.
iQOO Z9 5G
The iQOO Z9 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz. It maintains cool temperatures even during extended gaming sessions. With an IP54 rating, it's available under Rs 20,000.
CMF Phone 2 Pro
Recently launched under Rs 19,000, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It's new but getting good reviews. If you're looking for a fresh brand with good features, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is a solid option.
Infinix GT 10 Pro
For gamers who want performance and a gaming-centric design, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is a great pick. It has a Dimensity 8050 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a unique LED-back design. Its 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging allows for long gaming sessions. Stylish, fast, and focused on mobile gaming, it's a perfect fit for young gamers.