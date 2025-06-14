- Home
iQOO is launching its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18th. With a 50MP Sony camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery, this model offers well-rounded features at an affordable price.
iQoo Z10 Lite 5G
iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18th. The phone will be available via Amazon and is already generating buzz due to its impressive battery and camera features. With this model, iQOO aims to deliver a well-rounded 5G phone at an affordable price, and early releases suggest it could be a solid contender in the segment.
50MP Sony Camera
One of the standout features of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is its rear camera setup. It boasts a 50MP Sony primary sensor housed in a vertical, pill-shaped camera island. This setup is expected to capture high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. A 5MP front camera is also included for selfies and video calls, making it suitable for users who enjoy casual photography and social media engagement.
Massive 6,000mAh Battery
Reliable Performance
Android 15 and AI Features
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will run Android 15 out of the box and comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Additionally, iQOO has included AI-powered photography tools like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to improve image quality. Further details, including pricing and sale offers, are expected soon as the launch date approaches.