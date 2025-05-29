iQOO expanded its popular Z series with the Z9 Turbo back in April last year. The iQOO Z9 Turbo was launched as the perfect power-packed mid-range handset that’s custom-made for speed lovers. Designed with the latest hardware specs, this smartphone is built to deliver efficiency at all levels. The iQOO Z9 Turbo runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and gets its very own Turbo chip for gaming efficiency. It also features a super-long-lasting battery with fast-charging support to ensure speedy charges. All in all, the Z9 Turbo is a mid-range handset that brings speedy performance at an affordable price.

iQOO Z9 Turbo: Launch date and price

The iQOO Z9 Turbo was unveiled in China on 24th April 2024 as a successor to the popular iQOO Z9 5G handset. Since all iQOO 5G mobiles are first launched in China and then the global markets, the Z9 Turbo is expected to head to the Indian market soon.

While the launch date for the Z9 Turbo in India is yet to be announced, the smartphone is expected to be a mid-ranger. In terms of pricing, the iQOO Z9 Turbo is rumoured to be priced around Rs. 32,990 in India.

iQOO Z9 Turbo: Rumoured specifications

The Z9 Turbo is slated to be a powerful mid-range phone built to offer all-around excellence. Based on the specs of the Chinese model, the Indian version will boast a super-fluid 144Hz display that’s apt for streaming and gaming. The phone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon CPU and a massive battery to ensure seamless multitasking and all-day power.

It is also expected that the phone will launch in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. The device will offer ample internal memory with 256GB and 512GB ROM options. In terms of design, the iQOO Z9 Turbo will feature a dual-rear camera set-up that’s housed in a square module. The rear panel will likely get a smooth finish.

Expected specifications: iQOO Z9 Turbo

RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Display 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6,000 mAh with 80W fast-charging support and 7.5W reverse charging Compatible network 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Operating System Android 14

iQOO Z9 Turbo: What to expect from this power-packed smartphone

Hyper-speed multitasking

The Indian version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo handset is expected to run on the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset used in its Chinese counterpart. This will be paired with UFS 4.0 internal storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM to ensure super-fast performance across the board. The latest chipset clocks a maximum speed of 2.8GHz, making it apt to handle everyday tasks as well as intense gaming sessions without lags.

Enhanced gaming performance

The iQOO Z9 Turbo is also expected to feature an independent graphics chip, Turbo. This dedicated chip ensures frame rate improvement for a better gaming experience. The Z9 Turbo will also sport a 6K VC canopy chamber to ensure seamless heat dissipation to help you game without any worries. All this, plus super-fast 5G connectivity, makes this one of the best upcoming iQOO 5G mobiles.

Reliable battery life

Designed to power everyday usage and intense gameplay, the iQOO Z9 Turbo will boast a super-powerful 6,000 mAh battery. This high-capacity battery ensures that you can stream your favourite series without facing any battery anxieties. It also comes with 80W flash-charging support to help you bounce back into the action in no time.

Smooth and fluid display

According to reports, the Z9 Turbo will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This 10-bit screen will come with a 100% P3 colour gamut support to help every gameplay frame, movie shot, and video pop. Additionally, the 2000Hz touch sampling rate of this display will bring gamers speedy gaming responses and zero lags.

Good quality cameras

The iQOO Z9 Turbo will launch with advanced cameras designed to capture every fleeting moment perfectly. Much like its Chinese counterpart, the Z9 Turbo is expected to launch with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera will likely use the Sony LYT-600 sensor to ensure better low-light captures. This rear camera set-up will get OIS support to ensure shake-free 4K videos and shots.

