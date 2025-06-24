Image Credit : Apple , samsung website

Not only is smartphone photography improving, but it is also changing into a feature that was previously exclusive to expensive mirrorless cameras. The top 2025 phones with cameras aren't only focussing on increasing the number of megapixels.

They have pro-level attachments, periscope lenses, large sensors, and specialised imaging processors. These seven smartphones ought to be on your shortlist if you are interested in serious photography or simply want the crispest images for your social media feed.