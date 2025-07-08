IP68, IP67 and more: Decode your smartphone’s dust and water protection
IP ratings, signifying 'Ingress Protection,' are a global standard defining phone's resistance to dust and liquids. The rating, like IP68, uses two digits: the first (0-6) indicates dust protection, and the second (0-9) indicates liquid protection.
What is IP Rating? Why is it important?
The global market is flooded with various types of smartphones. Each company offers some unique feature in their phones. In today's era, any smartphone that comes with IP rating certification can be a good device to withstand the current environment.
But do you know what IP rating is? Whether you get caught in the rain or accidentally drop your smartphone in water, you need to understand that choosing a device with an IP rating will help save your phone from such mishaps.
Explanation of IP rating and its meaning
IP stands for "Ingress Protection," a global standard. This rating defines that a smartphone is protected from dust and liquid spills or water submersion (up to a certain level). This rating is written as IP followed by two digits, i.e., IP67, IP68, IP69, and so on.
IP Scores
The first digit (0 to 6): Indicates protection from solid objects like dust.
The second digit (0 to 9): Indicates protection from liquids like water, food items, etc.
It is important to remember that the higher the IP scores, the better the device protection.
Common IP ratings and their meanings
In the current scenario, here are some commonly found IP ratings and their meanings:
IP67: Protected from dust and water immersion up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes.
IP68: It offers better protection, which is safe up to 1.5 meters of water depth and can protect the device for 30 minutes.
IP69: This is the highest rating available currently, and it can withstand high-pressure water jets and deep submersion, which helps the device last longer.
Smartphones with IP68 or IP69 ratings are considered truly waterproof and dustproof. Many flagship smartphones like iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and some premium budget handsets also support these ratings.
Do budget smartphones have IP ratings?
IP68 rating
Overall, if you want to get a handset that can withstand water spills, rain, or falls in a pool, you should look for a device with at least an IP68 rating. Also, if those who use their device in harsh environments need advanced protection, IP69 is the best option currently available in the global market.