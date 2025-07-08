Image Credit : Gemini

The global market is flooded with various types of smartphones. Each company offers some unique feature in their phones. In today's era, any smartphone that comes with IP rating certification can be a good device to withstand the current environment.

But do you know what IP rating is? Whether you get caught in the rain or accidentally drop your smartphone in water, you need to understand that choosing a device with an IP rating will help save your phone from such mishaps.