Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 9. The gadget is anticipated to be unveiled with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Let's examine what Samsung has in store for you in more detail.

Samsung to introduce tri-fold smartphone?

According to a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the first tri-fold smartphone to be commercially marketed last year, will be followed by the forthcoming tri-fold phone, which is reported to be dubbed the Galaxy G Fold. Samsung may introduce a more sophisticated folding phone design with this new gadget, adding to its existing selection of dual-fold phones.

Samsung has shown off a number of related foldable prototypes, including ideas like Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G, even though the company has not formally acknowledged the existence of the tri-fold gadget. These earlier versions demonstrated the company's research into multi-fold designs and flexible display technologies.

According to industry rumours, the Galaxy G Fold may cost $3,000, or around Rs. 2.56 lakh. Its silicon-carbon battery, which attempts to enhance performance and battery life in comparison to previous generations, could be one noteworthy feature.

What else can you expect?

Samsung is preparing to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event as the tri-fold phone. The business will also unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 collection.