12GB RAM, 108MP camera and just Rs 14,490? Meet the Infinix Note 40X 5G
The Infinix Note 40X 5G offers a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just Rs 14,490. It also boasts a 120Hz display, a Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 108MP camera.
| Published : Jul 02 2025, 06:59 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Google
Affordable 12GB RAM Phone
Want a powerful phone with lots of RAM without breaking the bank? Most phones under Rs 15,000 have 6GB or 8GB RAM, but the Infinix Note 40X 5G offers 12GB! For just Rs 14,490, it gives you flagship-level memory at a budget price.
Image Credit : Google
Infinix Note 40X 5G
The Infinix Note 40X 5G has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming fluid and responsive. The display also offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, ensuring steady performance for daily tasks, gaming, and multitasking, along with 5G connectivity.
Image Credit : Google
108MP Camera Phone Under 15000
It comes with 12GB of physical RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera setup is a highlight, featuring a triple rear camera system with a 108MP primary sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies. A robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse wired charging keeps the phone powered up.
Image Credit : Google
Infinix Note 40X RAM
The Infinix Note 40X 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is available on Amazon India for ₹14,490. This pricing makes it a direct competitor to smartphones like the Vivo T4x 5G and Realme 14x 5G, both priced at Rs 14,999 but offering 8GB RAM. The Infinix stands out with more RAM and storage at a lower price. It's a solid value proposition in the 5G mid-range segment.
