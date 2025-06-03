The Infinix GT 30 Pro gaming phone has debuted in India, boasting a high refresh rate display, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and unique design elements like RGB lights and capacitive shoulder triggers.

This week saw the debut of the Infinix GT 30 Pro gaming phone in India. This powerful gadget offers a lot for a mid-range pricing. A high refresh rate display, a MediaTek Dimensity CPU, and other features that gamers expect from a companion device are all included in the GT 30 Pro.

Additionally, Infinix has placed a lot of emphasis on the GT series' design, and the GT 30 Pro demonstrates this attraction once more. The tablet comes pre-installed with Android 15 and a number of accessories.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Features and specifications

The GT 30 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In the Indian market, the smartphone has 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor.

Dual capacitive shoulder GT triggers that can be remapped for various functionalities are part of the new GT phone. Additionally, the device's X-factor is increased by the RGB lights on the rear panel. With its enormous battery pack and cooling chamber packed inside, the phone weighs 188 grammes and is less than 8 mm in diameter.

The phone has an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back and a 108MP main camera. The GT 30 Pro has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W wired and 30W wireless rates. Attached to the rear of the GT 30 Pro, this cool battery attachment has a MagCharge cooler that effectively controls the heating.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price and variants

The basic 8GB + 256GB Infinix GT 30 Pro model costs Rs 24,999 when it launches in India. The 12GB + 256GB variant, which costs Rs 26,999 in the nation, is another option. In India, the Infinix GT 30 Pro will be on sale on June 12.