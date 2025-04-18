The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5500mAh battery. It starts at under Rs 15,000 in India.

Infinix released another smartphone in India that costs less than Rs 20,000 shortly after the Note 50x. With a 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a 5,500mAh battery, an IP64 rating, and MIL-STD-810H military certification, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced at Rs 14,999.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Features and specifications

The 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The phone has a thin design, measuring only 7.6 mm in thickness (7.65 mm for the vegan leather finish version). Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen, and the back has a metallic or vegan leather finish.

Regarding optics, the phone has two cameras: a 2MP depth camera and a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera. A 13MP front-facing camera is also included for video calls and selfies.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate CPU with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU powers the Note 50s, much like the Note 50x. It has 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging are supported by the Note 50s' 5,500mAh battery. It is powered by Infinix's proprietary XOS 15 operating system, which is based on Android 15 and supports three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+: Price and colours

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version of the Infinix Note 50s 5G costs Rs 15,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. Nonetheless, the phone will receive a Rs 1,000 bank offer or exchange discount as part of the launch promotions, lowering the device's effective price to less than Rs 15,000.

Three color options are available for the phone: Titanium Grey, Burgundy Red, and Marine Drift Blue (with vegan leather finish). Flipkart will start selling it on April 24.