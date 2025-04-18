Instagram unveiled Blend, a new feature that allows you to share a customized Reels feed with a buddy or group conversation only. Blend offers a daily selection of new, customized films and is exclusively accessible via invitation. As Meta continues to face growing antitrust worries over its dominance in the social media sector, Instagram is implementing this change as part of its attempt to increase user interaction and differentiate itself from TikTok.

Instagram's ‘Blend’ feature: What is it? How to use it?

This function allows you to see what Reels you and your friends like on the Meta-owned social networking site, and it also creates a common area for you to interact and find new stuff together. Blend was added by Instagram to make the app more enjoyable when used with friends. To initiate a Blend, press the new Blend symbol at the top of the screen after opening a private or group direct message. Next, pick "Invite" to invite individuals from the conversation to participate. As soon as at least one person accepts your invitation, the Blend will start.

You will get access to a carefully curated selection of Reels that are catered to the preferences of each conversation member after accepting an invitation to join a Blend.

Instagram will notify you anytime someone in the group interacts with a reel, such by reacting to it, which makes it simple to start a discussion in your direct messages. By going back to the DM and pressing the Blend symbol once more, you may access your shared feed at any moment.

Even after utilizing this service for some time, there is still a way to opt out. To get out of a Blend on Instagram, first launch the app and touch the messenger or paper aircraft symbol. Then, pick the conversation that has the Blend you want to exit. Press the Blend symbol in the upper-right corner of the chat window. Then, tap the three-dot menu at the top-right of the Blend screen and choose "Leave this Blend" from the options. This will remove you from the shared Reels feed associated with that chat.