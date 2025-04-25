Ask AI anything: How to permanently delete Facebook? ChatGPT said THIS
Learn how to permanently delete your Facebook account with this comprehensive guide. Understand the steps involved, what to consider before deletion, and how to preserve your data, as explained by ChatGPT.
Giving off social media might be a wise decision for your privacy, concentration, or mental health in this era of perpetual connectedness. It's crucial to understand how to correctly deactivate your Facebook account, regardless of whether you want to take a vacation or permanently stop using it.
We asked ChatGPT to explain us on how to completely deactivate your Facebook account, what to think about before doing so, and how to store your data if you want to keep track of how much time you spend online.
Here's what it said:
To delete your Facebook account, follow these steps carefully. There are two options: deactivating (temporary) and deleting (permanent). Here's how to permanently delete it:
Steps to Permanently Delete Your Facebook Account:
- Log into Facebook: On a browser or the mobile app.
- Go to Account Settings: Click your profile picture → Settings & privacy → Settings
- Navigate to “Your Facebook Information”: In the left sidebar (or scroll down in the mobile app), choose “Your Facebook Information”
- Click “Deactivation and Deletion”: Choose “Delete account”, then click Continue to Account Deletion
- Follow the Prompts: You’ll be asked to: Enter your password, Download your data (optional, but recommended)
- Confirm deletion
ChatGPT further said:
Things to Know Before Deleting:
- You have 30 days to cancel if you change your mind.
- After 30 days, the account and all your data will be permanently deleted.
- Messenger is also deleted unless it’s tied to a separate Instagram or business account.
- You can download your info (photos, posts, messages, etc.) before deleting: Go to Settings → Your Facebook Information → Download Your Information