How to find BSNL 4G tower location near you? A step-by-step guide
Easily check for BSNL 4G towers in your area using your mobile. Learn more about this process.
Telecom companies like Jio and Airtel are increasing their recharge plan prices. This has led people to switch to BSNL, primarily due to its affordable plans. To meet the rising demand, BSNL is expanding its 4G network.
4G towers are being installed across the country, and BSNL 4G is operational in some cities. However, without a tower in your area, network connectivity will be poor. Your mobile phone acts like a radio transmitter, sending and receiving signals. These signals have a limited range.
Signals are sent to other networks via mobile towers. Weak network signals can result from distance to the nearest tower or obstructions. You can check BSNL and other providers' tower locations using the Tarang Sanchar website. This site provides location and network type (2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G).
Steps to check BSNL 4G tower:
*Visit the Tarang Sanchar EMF portal.
*Click "My Location."
*Enter your name, email, mobile number, and captcha.
*Click "Send me an email with OTP."
*Enter the OTP sent to your mobile/email.
*An interactive map will display nearby towers.
*Click a tower to see details like signal type and provider.