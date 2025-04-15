BSNL's 2 best data plans you can't miss | Check validity, data and more
BSNL is gaining popularity with affordable, long-validity plans amidst private telecom price hikes. They offer plans with data, SMS, and call benefits, plus are rolling out 4G service nationwide by year's end.
BSNL Data Plan: Central Government's BSNL has been creating major waves in the telecom sector. It has been attracting millions of new customers in the last few months. While private telecom companies have increased recharge rates, BSNL continues to offer affordable and long-term validity plans.
Data, SMS
This plan has a validity of 150 days. Free calls can be made on local and STD networks for the first 30 days. 100 SMS per day will be provided free for 30 days. A total of 60 GB of data will be available for the first 30 days at 2 GB of data per day. After the daily limit, data can be used at a speed of 40 kbps.
Data Benefits for the Entire Period
Although calls and data are given for only 30 days in this plan, the SIM can be kept active for 150 days. Similarly, BSNL is also implementing the BSNL Rs 997 plan with 160 days validity. This is a great plan for those who want data benefits for the entire period.
160 Days Validity
This plan has a validity of 160 days. 2 GB of data will be available per day. Unlimited calls can be received on all networks. 100 free SMS will be provided daily. It is a great choice for users who want daily data with long term benefits without spending more rupees.
BSNL 4G Service
Meanwhile, BSNL is actively working on bringing 4G service. It has already been announced that BSNL's 4G service will be fully brought across the country by the end of this year. BSNL 4G towers are being installed. It is noteworthy that BSNL 4G network testing has also started in various parts of India.