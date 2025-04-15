Data, SMS

This plan has a validity of 150 days. Free calls can be made on local and STD networks for the first 30 days. 100 SMS per day will be provided free for 30 days. A total of 60 GB of data will be available for the first 30 days at 2 GB of data per day. After the daily limit, data can be used at a speed of 40 kbps.

Data Benefits for the Entire Period

Although calls and data are given for only 30 days in this plan, the SIM can be kept active for 150 days. Similarly, BSNL is also implementing the BSNL Rs 997 plan with 160 days validity. This is a great plan for those who want data benefits for the entire period.