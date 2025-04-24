BSNL customers! Amazing recharge plans under Rs 100: For those looking to stay connected without stretching their budget, BSNL offers a variety of affordable prepaid plans. Priced under Rs 100, these plans all provide a decent balance of data, calling, and additional perks, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious users. Whether you are a light data user or someone who needs more extensive coverage for calling and browsing, BSNL has options to cater to every need.

For individuals seeking low-cost solutions for data and voice services, these BSNL plans offer excellent value. With benefits such as unlimited calling, high-speed data, and extended validity periods, users can enjoy reliable services without breaking the bank. Take a look at the top five BSNL plans under Rs 100 that offer affordability and convenience.