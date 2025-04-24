BSNL offers 5 budget-friendly plans below Rs 100 with great data and calling benefits
Government-owned BSNL offers various affordable prepaid plans under Rs 100. These plans provide a good balance of data, calling, and additional benefits, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious users.
BSNL customers! Amazing recharge plans under Rs 100: For those looking to stay connected without stretching their budget, BSNL offers a variety of affordable prepaid plans. Priced under Rs 100, these plans all provide a decent balance of data, calling, and additional perks, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious users. Whether you are a light data user or someone who needs more extensive coverage for calling and browsing, BSNL has options to cater to every need.
For individuals seeking low-cost solutions for data and voice services, these BSNL plans offer excellent value. With benefits such as unlimited calling, high-speed data, and extended validity periods, users can enjoy reliable services without breaking the bank. Take a look at the top five BSNL plans under Rs 100 that offer affordability and convenience.
Rs 58 Plan: The perfect short-term data solution
For those in need of a temporary, cost-effective data solution, the Rs 58 plan offers an excellent choice. This plan provides daily high-speed internet for 7 days, with speeds reduced to 40Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. Ideal for short-term users who require a quick and affordable data pack, this plan is perfect for anyone looking to stay connected without committing to a long-term plan. It's a great option for occasional use or short trips where data is a priority.
Rs 87 Plan: Affordable data with added entertainment
The Rs 87 plan offers users 1GB of high-speed data per day, totaling 14GB for the 14-day validity period. In addition, users can enjoy unlimited local and STD calling, making it a great value for those who need both data and talk time. This plan also provides access to Hardy Mobile Games, offering entertainment for gaming enthusiasts. It's an excellent choice for users seeking a budget-friendly plan that combines data, calls, and an extra entertainment feature.
Rs 94 Plan: High-value data and calling
BSNL's Rs 94 plan is designed for heavier data users, offering a generous 3GB of daily high-speed data, totaling 90GB for the 30-day validity period. In addition, this plan provides 200 minutes of local and national calling, making it a comprehensive package for those who rely heavily on both data and calls.
After the 3GB daily limit, speeds are reduced to 40Kbps, but with such a large data allowance, most users are unlikely to run out. If high data consumption with calling benefits is a requirement, this plan is a fantastic option.
Rs 97 Plan: Ideal for balanced data and unlimited calling
The Rs 97 plan offers excellent value for users seeking balanced data and calling benefits. With a validity of 15 days, this plan provides 2GB of daily data, adding up to 30GB over the duration. Even after the daily data limit is reached, users can continue using the internet at 40Kbps.
Additionally, this plan includes unlimited free calling on any network, making it a great choice for moderate data users who need a reliable calling package. Whether for work or leisure, this plan provides the essentials at an affordable price.
Rs 98 Plan: Best for extended validity high data usage
Available at ₹98, this plan is valid for 18 days and provides users with 2GB of daily data, totaling 36GB over the plan's duration. Similar to the Rs 97 plan, speeds are reduced to 40Kbps once the daily data limit is reached. For just Rs 1 more, users can enjoy 3 extra days of validity and an additional 6GB of data, making it an excellent deal for those who need more data for a longer period. It's perfect for heavier data users who need a plan that lasts a bit longer.
With these five BSNL plans under Rs 100, users can enjoy a variety of benefits without compromising on their data or calling needs. Whether you need a short-term plan or one that offers substantial data and calling for a month, BSNL has a solution to fit every requirement.