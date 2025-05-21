The Google I/O 2025 keynote is still going on and it is all about AI and Gemini. The AI-powered translation tool that will be added to Google Meet, a video chatting service, is perhaps the most interesting of the several significant announcements. This new AI-powered technology will enable users to converse in many languages and yet understand one another.

During the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai demonstrated how the new real-time translation function in Google Meet will go beyond just presenting translated captions. Instead, it actively converts a speaker's voice to another language while keeping their original tone, emotion, and speaking style. "You can see how well it matches the speaker's tone and expressions," Pichai stated at the end of the demonstration.

Google claims that it employs Gemini AI to deliver low-latency processing and voice synthesis for the speech translation function. The translated voice is intended to sound like the original speaker rather than a generic text-to-speech output, providing a more personalized and natural contact with callers.

In the video, Google demonstrates how two users speaking two different languages, one English and the other Spanish, spoke via real-time audio translation.

Google is launching the Meet real-time translating service in beta for Google AI Pro and Ultra plan members. The program will first provide capability for translation between English and Spanish. Support for other languages is promised in the following weeks.

According to Google, enterprise versions of the capability are now being tested for Workspace business clients. Later this year, early trials with a few business clients are anticipated. Google has developed personalized smart answers in Gmail in addition to speech translation. With the help of this functionality, users will receive AI-tailored answers according to the email thread's context.