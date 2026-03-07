According to a report from CNBC, a Google spokesperson said on Friday that the U.S. government’s ‘ban’ of the AI startup does not “preclude” companies from using Anthropic on non-defense related projects.

Google will have Anthropic products available through its platforms, like Google Cloud, the company reportedly said.

On Thursday, Microsoft also reportedly issued a similar clarification, saying Anthropic’s AI technology embeds in its products would remain available for non-defense clients.

On Thursday, the government reportedly notified Anthropic that it was a supply chain risk to the U.S.

Google has reportedly said it will continue deploying Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology for projects and clients not related to defense work.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report from CNBC, a Google spokesperson said on Friday that the U.S. government’s ‘ban’ of the AI startup does not “preclude” companies from using Anthropic on non-defense related projects.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will have Anthropic products available through its platforms, like Google Cloud, the company reportedly said.

Earlier on Thursday, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) also reportedly issued a similar clarification, saying Anthropic’s AI technology embeds in its products would remain available for clients, excluding ones related to the U.S. Department of War.

Supply Chain Risk

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that all federal agencies in the country, including the Department of War, would stop using Anthropic’s products with immediate effect.

On Thursday, the government also reportedly notified Anthropic that it was a supply chain risk to the country. “DOW officially informed Anthropic leadership the company and its products are deemed a supply chain risk, effective immediately,” a senior defense official of the Department of War reportedly told Bloomberg News.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had previously pushed back on the Pentagon’s plans to use its AI models for mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. As per the CNBC report, Anthropic’s technology was used by the U.S. for its most recent strikes on Iran.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GOOG shares was in the ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volumes at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around ANTHROPIC was in the ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes at the time of writing.

GOOG shares have surged more than 71% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: BBAI Shares Climb After Having Declined 25% This Year — Retail Says Buy Now To Triple Your Money