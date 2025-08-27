Flipkart Black Explained—Perks, Travel Benefits & Priority Support
Flipkart's new premium subscription, Flipkart Black, offers amazing deals, travel benefits, and a free one-year YouTube Premium subscription.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Getty
Awesome deals with Flipkart Black
Flipkart launched a new premium subscription program in India called Flipkart Black. It offers a free one-year YouTube Premium subscription, special deals, travel offers, bank discounts, and VIP customer support.
Main benefits of Flipkart Black: Free YouTube Premium, special discounts on gadgets and appliances, travel benefits, cashback, early sale access, bank offers, and priority customer support.
24
Image Credit : Getty
Flipkart Black Subscription Price
Flipkart Black costs ₹1,499 per year, but is currently offered at an introductory price of ₹990. It replaces the previous Flipkart Black VIP, which cost ₹799 and didn't include YouTube Premium.
34
Image Credit : Getty
Flipkart Black vs. Flipkart Plus
Flipkart Plus is a free loyalty program, while Flipkart Black is a paid subscription with premium benefits.
44
Image Credit : Getty
Flipkart Black vs. Amazon Prime
- Flipkart Black's annual plan costs Rs 1,499 (Rs 990 introductory). It includes free YouTube Premium, special deals, and travel offers.
- Amazon Prime offers monthly, quarterly, and annual plans. It includes Prime Video, Prime Music, free delivery, and Prime Reading. The annual plan costs Rs 1,499, with an additional Rs 699 for ad-free Prime Video.
Related Stories