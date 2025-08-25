Flipkart will create over 220,000 seasonal jobs across India for its Big Billion Days sale, focusing on supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery. They are expanding infrastructure and adding 650 delivery hubs in smaller cities.

As India gears up for its biggest shopping season, e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced that it will be creating over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities across the country. These roles will be spread across supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery — the backbone of festive sales.

Big Push for Festive Hiring

The new opportunities come ahead of Flipkart’s flagship Big Billion Days sale, one of the most awaited online shopping festivals. The company said it is scaling up infrastructure and technology deployment in 28 states, ensuring a smooth shopping experience for millions of customers.

Alongside, Flipkart will also roll out 650 new delivery hubs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, a move that strengthens its last-mile network and brings festive discounts closer to shoppers beyond metros.

Inclusive Hiring Focus

Flipkart said its hiring strategy this year has a strong focus on inclusivity. The company is targeting a 10% increase in women hires and is also opening up seasonal opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Flipkart's ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale,” the company said in its statement, underlining that the jobs are not just about logistics but also about empowering diverse communities.

Amazon Joins the Hiring Spree

Flipkart is not alone in this festive hiring rush. Earlier this month, Amazon India announced 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs across its network of fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and delivery stations. Amazon said the initiative has created work opportunities for thousands of women and over 2,000 PWDs.