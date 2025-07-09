Image Credit : PR

Tired of separate recharges for each family member? Telecom operators in India now offer bundled family recharge plans with data, calls, and OTT benefits, all under one bill. Companies like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL have updated their family recharge offers.

This covers both prepaid and postpaid users. Whether you're looking for high data usage, long validity, or extra streaming perks, there's a plan for every need and budget.