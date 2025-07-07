Price hike to hit mobile users: Check revised plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi
Competition among telecom companies in India has intensified. With the arrival of Jio, recharge prices dropped significantly.
Mobile tariff prices to increase again
Telecom companies across the country are likely to increase tariffs once again. Telecom companies that have already increased prices last year are preparing to increase recharge plan prices again by the end of this year. Based on current trends, experts believe there could be a 10-12% tariff hike.
Increased number of active users
The number of active mobile users across the country increased significantly in May 2025. Telecom data indicates that nearly 7.4 million new subscriptions were added in that month alone.
Reliance Jio added 5.5 million new users, while Airtel gained 1.3 million. This growth, while impacting company revenue, suggests a tariff increase is inevitable due to ongoing investment costs.
Those prices are likely to increase
There is less chance of basic recharge plans increasing this time. Instead, telecom companies are reportedly planning to increase charges for mid-range and high-end data plans.
Packages are expected to be designed based on data usage and speed. This means that those who use more data will inevitably face higher charges.
Data limit cuts, new policies
Market sources have revealed that there is a possibility of reducing the data limit in some recharge plans in the future. This may necessitate users to purchase additional data.
It appears that companies have the potential to increase revenue through data packs. Companies may promote a data-upgrade model based on subscriptions.
Tariff changes are inevitable
Telecom company officials have already made key comments about the increase in mobile prices. Airtel MD Gopal Vittal commented that current tariffs are not enough for user upgrades and that costs are increasing for high-quality services.
Vodafone Idea also expressed its opinion on tariff revision. It appears that companies are preparing to increase charges in view of 5G network expansion and technological development.