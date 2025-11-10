- Home
- Technology
- Did Salman Khan Really Comment on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Baby Post? Truth Revealed!
Did Salman Khan Really Comment on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Baby Post? Truth Revealed!
Social media has been abuzz lately after a viral screenshot suggested that Salman Khan had commented on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby announcement post. The picture that began
Fact Check: Salman Khan’s Viral Comment on Katrina Kaif’s Baby Post Is Fake
Social media has been abuzz lately after a viral screenshot suggested that Salman Khan had commented on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby announcement post. The post, which went viral within hours of the couple's happy news, depicted a claimed statement from Salman that caught everyone off surprise.
What is the full situation?
On November 7, 2025, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The pair issued a lovely joint statement, stating, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025 — Katrina & Vicky.” Soon after the announcement, a screenshot began doing the rounds online that allegedly showed Salman Khan commenting under their post, writing, “Ye sab private cheeze internet pe mat daala karo yaar.”
Fact Check: Salman Khan’s Viral Comment on Katrina Kaif’s Baby Post Is Fake
The comment, which roughly translates to “Don’t post such private things on the internet, guys,” instantly ignited social media.
Many people were taken aback, while others saw amusement in the queue and quipped that Salman had once again demonstrated his frank honesty. The photograph quickly gained popularity on X, Instagram, and fan forums, fueling endless conjecture about Salman and Katrina's current relationship.
Fact Check: Salman Khan’s Viral Comment on Katrina Kaif’s Baby Post Is Fake
However, a thorough fact-check has revealed that the screenshot is forged. Salman Khan did not make any such comments on Instagram or any other official site.
Fact Check: Salman Khan’s Viral Comment on Katrina Kaif’s Baby Post Is Fake
There is no trace of the message on his verified account, and no such interaction occurs in Vicky and Katrina's initial statement.