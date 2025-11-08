Image Credit : instagram / Katrina Kaif

An astrologer called Anirudh Kumar Mishra predicted last month that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a daughter as their first child. However, on Friday, November 7, 2025, the couple had a baby boy. The astrologer took to X to congratulate Vicky and Katrina, while admitting that his prognosis was inaccurate.

Mishra tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations to Vicky and Katrina on the blessing of a baby boy. My prediction, as per the Prashan Chakra, was incorrect; my calculation was flawed (sic)." Check out the tweet below...