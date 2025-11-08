Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the news on Instagram. Vicky's father, action director Sham Kaushal, shared a heartfelt note expressing his joy at becoming a grandfather.

The arrival of a new member has sparked a wave of joy in the Kaushal family. As soon as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, their family members, friends and fans have been celebrating, showering them with much love.

Grandfather Sham Kaushal Expresses Delight

Vicky Kaushal's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, also expressed his delight and sought blessings for the little member of their family. Taking to Instagram, Sham Kaushal shared a gratitude note. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

"Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. So so happy to become Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha (No matter how much I thank God for being so kind to my family, it falls short in front of his blessings. God has been so kind. May God's kindness continue to shower on my children and the junior-most Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed. So so happy to become a grandfather. May God bless all)," he wrote.

Vicky and Katrina's Announcement

On Friday, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their baby boy.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Couple's Journey to Parenthood

Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed their pregnancy with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. (ANI)