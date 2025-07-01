BSNL soft-launches 5G FWA service in Hyderabad, plans starting at Rs 999
BSNL has launched India's first indigenous 5G Fixed Wireless Access service, 'BSNL Quantum 5G FWA,' in Hyderabad. This SIMless platform offers fiber-like broadband speeds through 5G wireless signals and utilizes domestically developed technology.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
5G services with indigenous technology
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has developed 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services with indigenous technology for the first time in India. Currently, these services have been launched for the first time in Hyderabad, Telangana.
This soft launch took place on June 18, 2025, in Hyderabad. With the availability of these services, ‘BSNL Quantum 5G FWA’ has become the first indigenously designed SIMless platform.
What is Quantum 5G FWA?
This new internet service offers fiber broadband speed through 5G wireless signals. The special thing is that it works without a SIM. The user can set up the 5G gateway at home or office. It has an automatic device detection system based on the BSNL Direct-to-Device platform. Therefore, there is no need for any technical support. Internet services can be easily accessed through simple settings.
Made in India with Atmanirbhar Bharat
The core network, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) used for the BSNL Quantum 5G FWA service are all developed in domestic companies. This was designed as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat program. BSNL has created a record as the first Indian telecom company to offer fully indigenous 5G FWA services.
Internet speed trials in Ameerpet
BSNL officials revealed that trials conducted in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, showed download speeds of 980 Mbps, upload speeds of 140 Mbps, and latency <10 milliseconds. These speeds can easily meet the needs of 4K videos, gaming, and work from home.
Due to traffic problems in Hyderabad, some tech companies still offer work from home to their employees. Such people are working from home four or five days a week. BSNL's Quantum 5G FWA service is very useful for them.
Recharge plan prices and installation charges
Initially, BSNL is offering two plans.
The Rs.999 plan offers 100 Mbps speed.
The Rs.1,499 plan offers 300 Mbps speed.
Installation is also very fast. The gateway can be placed at home without any digging. It is noteworthy that 85 percent of homes can be provided with this service based on BSNL tower coverage in Hyderabad. Therefore, BSNL is confident that the service will be successful in meeting the needs of employees and the public in Hyderabad.
Launch in more cities from September
BSNL 5G Quantum FWA will take internet usage in India to a new level. Developed with indigenous technology, this service will further accelerate the internet experience with modern technology.
Currently limited to Hyderabad, pilot projects will start in cities like Bangalore, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior, and Chandigarh by September 2025. The company has announced that changes will be made to the services based on user feedback.