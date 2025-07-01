Image Credit : BSNL/X

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has developed 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services with indigenous technology for the first time in India. Currently, these services have been launched for the first time in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This soft launch took place on June 18, 2025, in Hyderabad. With the availability of these services, ‘BSNL Quantum 5G FWA’ has become the first indigenously designed SIMless platform.