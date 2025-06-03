BSNL’s Rs 897 prepaid plan offers 180-day validity, UNLIMITED calls and 90GB data
Tired of monthly recharges? BSNL offers a Rs 897 prepaid plan with 180-day validity, unlimited calls, and 90GB data. This long-term plan rivals expensive options from Jio, Airtel, and Vi.
While private companies charge high prices for one-month validity, BSNL offers long-term plans at affordable rates. For those tired of frequent recharges, BSNL has introduced a 180-day validity plan.
This BSNL prepaid plan is available for just rs 897. Its highlight is the 180-day validity. No recharge worries for 6 months! The plan includes unlimited calls to all networks. Recharge once and forget about it for six months.
The Rs 897 plan offers 90GB of data. No daily data limit! Use as much data as you need in a single day or spread it over 180 days. You also get 100 free SMS daily.
BSNL's plan is a boon for budget-conscious users seeking long-term validity. As private companies raise prices, this move offers a great alternative.