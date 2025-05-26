Image Credit : X

In such a situation, if you are also a BSNL user and are looking for a long validity plan, BSNL has come up with a plan for you, not for 6 months or 12 months, but for a full 13 months. That too at an affordable price. So let's learn about this plan.

BSNL offers a 13-month validity plan to its 90 million users. The price of this plan is only Rs.2399. That is, Rs.184 per month. And if you take it as one day, it is only Rs.6.

Talking about the benefits of this plan, customers will get unlimited calling facility and 100 free SMS facility on every network daily.