BSNL Rs 599 and Rs 249 Plans Explained: Daily Data, Unlimited Calls and More
BSNL offers an incredible Rs 599 plan with 84 days validity, 3GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. They also have a budget-friendly Rs 249 plan with 45 days validity, 2GB daily data, and access to the BSNL BiTV app.
2 Min read
BSNL's Amazing Plan
BSNL is constantly striving to prevent its customers from returning to Jio or Airtel. As part of these efforts, BSNL has introduced a fantastic plan. In this, you will get benefits related to calling and SMS, long validity period, and lots of data.
The increase in the price of recharge plans by private telecom companies in July last year proved to be a rebirth for BSNL. This can be said because BSNL has registered continuous profits for the last two quarters, and now BSNL wants to continue this profit chain.
Learn about this special Rs 599 plan of BSNL.
BSNL's Rs 599 Plan
BSNL's Rs 599 plan is very special. BSNL has provided information about this on its X account. The biggest feature of this plan is that it has a long validity of 84 days. Apart from this, you will get 3 GB data every day for these 84 days. That is, a total of 252 GB data will be available in this plan. Apart from this, users will also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day in this plan.
BSNL's Rs 599 Plan
That is, it is a complete plan, which is why BSNL might have named it All Rounder. We tell you that BSNL has said about this plan that this plan is exclusive only to BSNL's website or app. That is, for this plan, you have to visit BSNL's official site or app. If you are looking for a cheaper plan, BSNL has something else for you.
BSNL's Rs 249 Plan
BSNL has also provided information about this affordable unlimited plan on the X account. The biggest feature of this plan is that the user gets a validity of 45 days for Rs 249. In this situation, it becomes the most affordable plan offering a long validity plan. Apart from this, along with unlimited calling, you will get 2GB of high-speed data every day.
BSNL's Rs 249 Plan
That is, in this Rs 249 plan, you will get a total of 90GB of data. Apart from this, like every plan, 100 SMS will be available every day in this too. The benefits of this plan are not limited to internet or calling only. In this Rs 249 plan, you can also access the BSNL BiTV OTT app, which also accesses 400 live TV channels. In this way, in this Rs 249 plan, you will get the benefit of high-speed internet, unlimited calls, and OTT every day.
