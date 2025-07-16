BSNL offers a 30-day recharge pack for just Rs 199, providing 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. This affordable plan rivals competitors' more expensive options and highlights BSNL's commitment to value.

Government-owned telecom company BSNL continues to offer amazing data plans at affordable prices. BSNL has surprised its customers once again with a new recharge pack offering calling and data benefits at a very low price, under Rs 200.

While most companies offer 28-day packs, BSNL has launched a 30-day pack for just Rs 199, offering ample daily internet, unlimited calls, and SMS. This pack is a great deal for those who enjoy browsing the internet.

BSNL Recharge Rs 199

BSNL's new recharge costs Rs 199. With this pack, you get:

2GB data per day

Unlimited calls for 30 days

100 SMS per day

Telecom companies often arbitrarily change recharge plan prices. 1.5GB data packs typically start at Rs 250. Those who don't want such expensive recharges are increasingly choosing BSNL. BSNL is also improving its services, keeping users in mind.

What is BSNL's 1-month recharge plan?

BSNL offers several plans ranging from 28 to 30 days. If you're looking for more data, choose the Rs 199 pack.

Which is the best BSNL plan?

For a great BSNL plan at a low price, choose the Rs 107 recharge. It comes with 35 days validity and 35GB data.

The Rs 147 recharge is also good, offering 30 days validity and 10GB total data.

The Rs 197 plan with 70 days validity is considered one of the best BSNL plans. It offers 2GB data per day for the first 15 days along with unlimited calls, which become limited afterward.

How to contact BSNL customer care?

For more information related to BSNL recharge or SIM, you can call 1800-180-1503.