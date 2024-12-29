BSNL offers 3-month FREE internet under Rs 500 | Check details

BSNL is offering three months of free internet on select broadband plans. This offer, valid until December 31, 2024, let's see in detail who is eligible.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a trusted name in the telecommunications sector, continues to shine with its affordable and competitive broadband offerings. Known for catering to the needs of budget-conscious users, BSNL has introduced a fantastic festive offer that promises one month of free internet with select broadband plans.

With this offer, BSNL is challenging telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and VI. It provides customers with high-speed connectivity at a pocket-friendly price. As part of its festive promotion, BSNL is rewarding customers who subscribe to its low-cost broadband plans with three months of additional free internet.

This limited-time offer is valid until December 31, 2024. And it applies to plans under Rs 500. This is a great opportunity for users looking for reliable, high-speed internet without breaking the bank. The Fiber Basic Neo plan offers 3.3TB (3300GB) of high-speed data every month at a price of Rs 449 per month. A fast 30Mbps connection for seamless browsing and streaming, and after the data limit, the speed will be reduced to 4Mbps.

Free, unlimited calls to any network across India are available, and customers who opt for a three-month subscription can get a Rs 50 discount. This plan is ideal for individuals and small families who need high-speed internet for daily use such as streaming, online classes or remote work. For those who want higher speeds, BSNL offers the Fiber Basic plan at Rs 499 per month.

Robust 50Mbps internet speed with the same 3.3TB monthly data limit. Speed is reduced to 4Mbps after the limit. Free local and STD calls on all networks and a Rs 100 discount for a three-month subscription. This plan is best for users who need a fast connection for multitasking, gaming or heavy streaming.

This free internet offer is exclusively available to customers who subscribe to any plan for three months. The festive promotion runs until December 31, 2024, making it a short-term opportunity to save on high-quality broadband service. Check BSNL's official website for more details.

