BSNL offers 3-month FREE internet under Rs 500 | Check details

BSNL is offering three months of free internet on select broadband plans. This offer, valid until December 31, 2024, let's see in detail who is eligible.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Free Internet Offer

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a trusted name in the telecommunications sector, continues to shine with its affordable and competitive broadband offerings. Known for catering to the needs of budget-conscious users, BSNL has introduced a fantastic festive offer that promises one month of free internet with select broadband plans.

article_image2

BSNL Festive Offer

With this offer, BSNL is challenging telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and VI. It provides customers with high-speed connectivity at a pocket-friendly price. As part of its festive promotion, BSNL is rewarding customers who subscribe to its low-cost broadband plans with three months of additional free internet.

article_image3

Free Internet

This limited-time offer is valid until December 31, 2024. And it applies to plans under Rs 500. This is a great opportunity for users looking for reliable, high-speed internet without breaking the bank. The Fiber Basic Neo plan offers 3.3TB (3300GB) of high-speed data every month at a price of Rs 449 per month. A fast 30Mbps connection for seamless browsing and streaming, and after the data limit, the speed will be reduced to 4Mbps.

article_image4

BSNL

Free, unlimited calls to any network across India are available, and customers who opt for a three-month subscription can get a Rs 50 discount. This plan is ideal for individuals and small families who need high-speed internet for daily use such as streaming, online classes or remote work. For those who want higher speeds, BSNL offers the Fiber Basic plan at Rs 499 per month.

article_image5

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Robust 50Mbps internet speed with the same 3.3TB monthly data limit. Speed is reduced to 4Mbps after the limit. Free local and STD calls on all networks and a Rs 100 discount for a three-month subscription. This plan is best for users who need a fast connection for multitasking, gaming or heavy streaming.

article_image6

Fiber Basic Neo Plan

This free internet offer is exclusively available to customers who subscribe to any plan for three months. The festive promotion runs until December 31, 2024, making it a short-term opportunity to save on high-quality broadband service. Check BSNL's official website for more details.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC here is what we know gcw

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex vkp

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex

NASA confirms Parker Solar Probe safe after surviving closest-ever approach to Sun dmn

NASA confirms Parker Solar Probe safe after surviving closest-ever approach to Sun

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025? gcw

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Recent Stories

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Loknath Mahadev is mentioned in Skanda Purana

Prayagraj's Baba Loknath is a divine reflection of Kashi's Baba Vishwanath

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi leadership

Uttar Pradesh achieves milestones in 2024 under CM Yogi’s leadership

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention vkp

ICC releases 2024 T20 cricketer of the year nominees: One player each from IND, PAK, AUS and ZIM in contention

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s Bollywood actresses NTI

Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon