BSNL introduces Rs 187 affordable plan for 1-month with UNLIMITED calls and data
BSNL has introduced a budget-friendly plan with 1-month validity. Let's explore the complete details of this plan.
BSNL Affordable Price
Plans BSNL continues to win the hearts of users with its affordable and long-validity plans. If you are a BSNL customer and are looking for an affordable plan for yourself, today we have brought a great plan for you. That is, BSNL has published an announcement on its X platform about an affordable price recharge plan for its users. Let's see about this plan which costs less than Rs.200.
BSNL's Rs.187 plan
This Rs.187 plan of BSNL is valid for 28 days. In this plan, you can get the benefits of unlimited calls and 100 free SMS daily. Also, you will get 1.5 GB data daily. This is a very cheap monthly plan. Other private telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea do not offer monthly plans at such a low price.
BSNL 4G BSNL is actively engaged in bringing 4G service fully to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious target of setting up 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers in the next few months.
Focus on retaining customers BSNL has announced on social media that its 4G service is now operational in more than 75,000 locations. Although BSNL offers plans at affordable prices, customers are dissatisfied due to the lack of internet speed.
Although BSNL 4G network is available in some cities of the country, it is not yet complete in other places. Therefore, BSNL is trying to retain customers and add new customers.