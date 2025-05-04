BSNL's Rs.187 plan

This Rs.187 plan of BSNL is valid for 28 days. In this plan, you can get the benefits of unlimited calls and 100 free SMS daily. Also, you will get 1.5 GB data daily. This is a very cheap monthly plan. Other private telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea do not offer monthly plans at such a low price.

BSNL 4G BSNL is actively engaged in bringing 4G service fully to compete with private telecom companies. As part of its efforts to improve its 4G network, it has set an ambitious target of setting up 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers in the next few months.