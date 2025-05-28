Airtel introduces new prepaid recharge options in India with access to over 25 popular streaming services. Starting at just Rs 279, these plans offer free access to JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Want to reduce the cost of your OTT subscription? For customers in India, Airtel has introduced new prepaid recharge options that include access to more than 25 well-known streaming services. These packages are made for consumers who don't want to spend a lot of money on separate OTT platform subscriptions. The new Airtel plans, which start at just Rs 279, offer free access to JioCinema, Zee5, Netflix, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium with just one recharge. As a result, you may enjoy your favorite TV series and movies without having to worry about making several monthly payments or managing several memberships.

Airtel has launched four prepaid, all-in-one OTT recharge programs for mobile consumers. The plans are available at Rs 279 (two alternatives under this price), Rs 598, and Rs 1,729.

The Rs 279 prepaid plan alternatives have a one-month validity. You may receive OTT access via the Airtel Xstream Play app or a content-only bundle. The content bundle includes 1GB of data, which is good for 30 days. Both Rs 279 tariffs provide the same streaming advantages.

Meanwhile, Airtel's Rs 598 plan is good for 28 days, and the Rs 1,729 plan is good for 84 days, if you want your standard mobile recharge combined with streaming. Both provide the same OTT subscriptions as the less expensive plans, as well as unlimited 5G data and calls. Those that stream often and don't want to worry about data caps or missed calls are the target audience for these programs.

JioHotstar, Netflix (Basic), Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscriptions are included with all of Airtel's new OTT-bundled plans. Not only that, but customers also get access to more than 25 platforms, including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, AHA, ShemarooMe, and Eros Now, in addition to the main OTT subscriptions. According to Airtel, customers may watch material in over 16 languages in a variety of genres, such as regional programs, Indian movies, and foreign series.

In general, those who wish to make their cell recharges and streaming simple and combined are the target audience for Airtel's new programs.