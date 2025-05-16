Amazon Prime Video to show ads starting June 17; Pay extra fee for ad-free viewing
Amazon Prime Video will now show ads during movies and TV shows. Amazon announced this change, effective June 17, 2025. To enjoy an ad-free experience, users will need to pay an additional fee.
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:20 AM
1 Min read
Amazon Prime Video India announced a change to its streaming service. Starting June 17, 2025, limited ads will be shown during movies and TV shows, even for Prime members. To watch ad-free, users will need to pay extra.
Amazon notified users of this change via email, stating the ad revenue will fund new content. They assured users that ad time on Prime Video will be less than on TV or other streaming platforms.
The current annual Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 1,499. For an ad-free experience, an additional ₹699 will be required, bringing the total annual cost to Rs 2,198.
Comparing other OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs 1,499 annually, while JioCinema, with ads, is Rs 499 annually. Currently, only Netflix offers all plans ad-free.
With this change, Amazon Prime Video aims to enhance viewer experience and revenue in India. It remains to be seen how users will react and whether they'll pay extra for ad-free viewing or switch to other OTT platforms.
