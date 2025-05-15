The buzz surrounding cricket will return on May 17th with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The BCCI has officially stated that the remaining matches would be held in six Indian cities: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The tournament was halted on May 9 due to cross-border problems between India and Pakistan.

There are still 17 games left in the current IPL season, including two Sunday doubleheaders and the playoffs. The first qualifier is set for May 29, the eliminator is set for May 30, the second qualifier is set for June 1, and the grand final is set for June 3. The majority of fans will be watching the action on their screens, but others have purchased tickets to attend the games in person.

This time, Jio Hotstar has the streaming rights, and in order to access it, users need to have an active membership plan. To guarantee that fans don't miss a single ball, over, or six, Jio now offers a range of prepaid cellphone recharge options that provide them free access to Jio Hotstar.

Add on plan for Rs 100

This add-on is the most economical option if you currently have an active Jio prepaid plan and just need more data and access to IPL streaming. Users may receive 90 days of Jio Hotstar access and a one-time 5GB data top-up for Rs 100. Please take note that this package is intended to complement your current plan for IPL streaming reasons and does not offer phone or SMS benefits. For people who only need more data to watch IPL matches without changing their primary plan, it's an excellent choice.

Data plan for Rs 195

This package, which costs Rs 195, is made especially for IPL spectators. It comes with 90 days of Jio Hotstar access and a one-time bonus of 15GB of data. Although calls and SMS are not included, viewers may stream more matches in greater quality without worrying about running out of data too quickly because to the bigger bandwidth limit.

Plan at Rs 949

The most feature-rich choice for those seeking an all-in-one solution is the Rs 949 package, which combines phone, data, and entertainment perks. Users may get unlimited 5G connectivity when available, 2GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, and more for Rs 949. These benefits are good for 84 days. For those who depend significantly on their mobile connection for both work and play, it also offers free Jio Hotstar access and JioCloud storage.