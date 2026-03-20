Amazon Launches ‘GetItFast’ 1-Hour Delivery Service in Major Indian Cities
Amazon has launched its ‘GetItFast’ service, offering 1-hour delivery on select items in major cities. Available on a trial basis, it competes with quick-commerce apps, with extra perks for Prime users.
Amazon
What is Amazon 'GetItFast'?
'GetItFast' is a new special section on Amazon's platform. You can order groceries, electronic accessories, and even emergency medicines from this list. Amazon will deliver them to your doorstep within 60 minutes. This is way faster than their current 'Same Day Delivery' option.
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Which cities will get this service?
Priority for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon in the Quick-Commerce Race
Amazon is now taking on the quick-commerce giants. Companies like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, known for their 10-minute deliveries, have a new rival. Customers are excited because Amazon brings its brand reliability and quality products to this super-fast delivery race.
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