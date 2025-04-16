Getting a mobile connection is now this easy! Airtel has partnered with instant commerce platform Blinkit to deliver prepaid and postpaid SIM cards to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This initiative has currently been launched in 16 major cities across India.

This makes buying a new SIM card or switching to Airtel from another network (Mobile Number Portability - MNP) extremely quick and hassle-free. Customers only need to pay a service charge of ₹49 for this facility. Additionally, an Aadhaar-based self-KYC verification method is provided for SIM activation.