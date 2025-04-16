Airtel & Blinkit team up for 10-min SIM delivery—Aadhaar KYC, Rs 49 service charge
Airtel has partnered with Blinkit to deliver prepaid and postpaid SIM cards to customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes across 16 major Indian cities. This service includes Aadhaar-based self-KYC SIM activation and costs ₹49.
Getting a mobile connection is now this easy! Airtel has partnered with instant commerce platform Blinkit to deliver prepaid and postpaid SIM cards to your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This initiative has currently been launched in 16 major cities across India.
This makes buying a new SIM card or switching to Airtel from another network (Mobile Number Portability - MNP) extremely quick and hassle-free. Customers only need to pay a service charge of ₹49 for this facility. Additionally, an Aadhaar-based self-KYC verification method is provided for SIM activation.
SIM in 10 minutes, hassle-free activation! Under this new scheme, Airtel SIM cards ordered through Blinkit will reach your doorstep in just 10 minutes. Customers can easily activate their SIM card through the Aadhaar-based self-service KYC process without any documents.
They also have the option to choose their preferred prepaid or postpaid plan at the time of ordering. Those who wish to port their old mobile number to Airtel (MNP) can also avail this service.