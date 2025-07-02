Airtel launches new recharge plans with FREE Netflix, Prime and OTT access
Airtel offers a range of recharge plans with varying data, validity, and OTT benefits. From 28-day plans with 3GB daily data and access to 22 OTT platforms to 84-day plans with free Netflix and Amazon Prime, there's a plan for every need and budget.
Need tons of data for binge-watching? Airtel's new plan has you covered with 3GB daily, free Netflix, and more! It's valid for a whopping 84 days. Here's the scoop on Airtel's latest recharge offers, from one month to three months.
Airtel's Rs 449 plan: 28 days of entertainment! Get 3GB daily, access to 22 OTT platforms (including SonyLIV), plus Netflix and Prime Video.
The Rs 598 plan: 2GB daily, unlimited calls, and free Netflix Basic and Jio Hotstar. Valid for 28 days.
The Rs 838 plan: 3GB daily, unlimited calls, and free Amazon Prime Lite. Enjoy 56 days of validity.
The Rs 1029 plan: 84 days of validity! Get 2GB daily, unlimited calls, and free Jio Hotstar. The Rs 1199 plan offers 2.5GB daily and Amazon Prime Lite.
The Rs 1798 plan: Perfect for family binge-watching! 84 days, 3GB daily, free Netflix Basic, and more OTT platforms.