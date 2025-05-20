Image Credit : Google

Many notifications like Gmail full, cloud storage full, Google Drive full, WhatsApp full might be popping up on your mobile. Saving all photos and videos taken on the phone via cloud is impossible because Google only provides 15GB of free storage on smartphones. This includes Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive.

Hence, every time, you have to delete precious photos due to insufficient cloud storage. But Airtel is now offering a great deal. In collaboration with Google, Airtel will now provide a whopping 100GB of free cloud storage.