Airtel users, get 100GB of Google Cloud storage—FREE for 6 months!
Save unlimited photos and videos in Google Photos, no need to delete old files from Gmail. Airtel has partnered with Google to offer a whopping 100GB of free cloud storage.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Many notifications like Gmail full, cloud storage full, Google Drive full, WhatsApp full might be popping up on your mobile. Saving all photos and videos taken on the phone via cloud is impossible because Google only provides 15GB of free storage on smartphones. This includes Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive.
Hence, every time, you have to delete precious photos due to insufficient cloud storage. But Airtel is now offering a great deal. In collaboration with Google, Airtel will now provide a whopping 100GB of free cloud storage.
Airtel and Google's collaborative 100GB free cloud storage is available for 6 months from the date of activation. There are no charges for these 6 months.
Customers can easily use this 100GB cloud storage for free by logging into the Airtel Thanks app. After logging in, this 100GB cloud storage offer will be activated with a single click.