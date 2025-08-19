Image Credit : Getty

Nikki Cross has already cemented herself as one of WWE’s most unsettling characters as a member of The Wyatt Sicks. Her current eerie portrayal would make her a natural fit for Lilly.

More importantly, she shares deep roots with Alexa Bliss as her former tag team partner, which gives the storyline a personal edge. WWE could easily use that connection to reveal Cross as the living embodiment of Bliss’ demonic doll, making the payoff all the more impactful.