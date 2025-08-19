WWE Could Shock Fans With These Four Possible Faces Behind Alexa Bliss’ Doll Lilly
Alexa Bliss might bring Lilly to life in WWE soon. But who could step into the haunting role?
Nikki Cross could bring history full circle
Nikki Cross has already cemented herself as one of WWE’s most unsettling characters as a member of The Wyatt Sicks. Her current eerie portrayal would make her a natural fit for Lilly.
More importantly, she shares deep roots with Alexa Bliss as her former tag team partner, which gives the storyline a personal edge. WWE could easily use that connection to reveal Cross as the living embodiment of Bliss’ demonic doll, making the payoff all the more impactful.
Abadon’s horror persona makes her an ideal pick
Abadon, who recently parted ways with AEW, has always stood out for her terrifying presentation. Known as “The Living Dead Girl,” she naturally fits the tone of Bliss’ dark world.
Pairing Abadon with Alexa Bliss could create a chilling new duo, delivering spine-tingling storylines and instantly giving Abadon a memorable introduction to WWE fans.
Her history of unsettling performances makes her one of the most seamless options to take on the Lilly role.
Chelsea Green once admitted she was willing
Chelsea Green is currently making waves on SmackDown alongside Piper Niven, but her past comments may hint at something more. Back in 2021, after her WWE release, Green revealed that she was ready to return as Bliss’ doll if asked.
Those words add weight to the possibility of her portraying Lilly now. If WWE chooses to revisit that angle, Green could shockingly embody the character and give fans an unexpected but intriguing twist.
Paige’s surprise comeback could involve Lilly
Paige officially ended her run in AEW earlier this year, leaving the door open for a WWE return. If Triple H and his team were looking for a way to bring her back in dramatic fashion, having her revealed as Lilly would be a massive shocker.
Paige already carries star power and fan support, which means a return tied to Alexa Bliss’ creepy storyline could make for one of the most talked-about reveals in recent years.