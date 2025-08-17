Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes was in a relationship with Layla El between 2009 and 2011. Unlike some rumored stories, this relationship was publicly acknowledged. However, both superstars kept their private lives away from media glare.

After their breakup, Layla later found love with wrestler Richard Young, marrying him in 2014. Not long after, she departed WWE altogether, closing one chapter of her professional and personal journey.