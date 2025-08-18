Image Credit : Getty

IYO SKY has been chasing the Women’s World Championship ever since her reign ended at Naomi’s expense. She was even scheduled to face Naomi on RAW last week, but that match never happened due to a last-minute change.

If the belt is vacated, WWE might quickly turn to SKY to restore her run. Given her history with the title, she stands out as one of the strongest options to replace Naomi.