Image Credit : Getty

Though WrestleMania is regarded as WWE’s premier event, the pinnacle of its programming for more than four decades, it has not always outshone every other major pay-per-view (PPV) on the calendar. SummerSlam, often dubbed the “Biggest Party of the Summer,” has on several occasions delivered shows so outstanding that fans temporarily forgot WrestleMania even existed.

Here are five instances when SummerSlam surpassed WrestleMania in impact and quality: