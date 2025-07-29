Image Credit : Getty

Jimmy Uso is currently on SmackDown and in a feud with the MFT. While he's focused on Jacob Fatu ahead of their Steel Cage Match for the United States Title, he doesn’t have a scheduled match of his own yet.

If Jey can't make it to SummerSlam, WWE could pivot. Jimmy might return to help Roman Reigns given the odds against Solo Sikoa’s growing faction. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed circling, a reunion with Jimmy would revive the OG Bloodline vibe and serve as a tactical advantage.

Expect fans to react big if the brothers realign for one night only.