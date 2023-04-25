WWE: Watch CM Punk spotted backstage on RAW; real reason for AEW star's arrival revealed

WWE RAW on Monday was vital as Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship. However, fans were shocked to know later that current AEW star CM Punk was spotted backstage, while the real reason has now been revealed.

It was a great Monday Night Raw for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as creative head Triple H kicked off the show with the massive announcement of reintroducing the World Heavyweight Championship with a new belt. While fans were ecstatic by the same, they were later shocked to know that current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar CM Punk was seen backstage.

A video of the same had also gone viral on social media, where Punk was seen in the parking lot of the Allstate Arena in Chicago, which happens to be his hometown. He was seen interacting with WWE superstar Tamina. It was also reported that he met other WWE superstars like Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Tamina, and The Miz before meeting Hunter.

Multiple reports have suggested that he asked Hunter if he could stick around for a bit but was asked to leave, supposedly on the advice of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as he ejected the building without any problem. Apparently, Punk being contracted to AEW was why he was asked to leave, as WWE did not want itself and Punk in any legal scuffle with the Tony Khan-owned promotion.

As per Fightful Select, some WWE superstars were stunned by seeing Punk backstage. However, it has also been reported that he had a chat with The Miz, possibly to bury the hatchet over their real-life problems. While many believe it was not the only reason he was backstage, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that while Punk tends to be reckless at times, or it could have been a publicity stunt, there might be an interest in him returning to WWE.

Punk is not on good terms with AEW following a backstage brawl that broke out with his AEW colleagues during the All Out pay-per-view (PPV) last year. He had left WWE in 2014 on a poor note following a disagreement with Vince. However, with Hunter in creative and talent charge right now, Punk might be eager to work with him.