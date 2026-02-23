Team India suffered their first setback of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

With an 188-run target, Team India batters succumbed to pressure from South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack and sharp fielding as the Men in Blue folded for just 111 in 18.5 overs. This was India’s heaviest defeat by runs in the history of the T20 World Cupm surpassing their 49-run loss to Australia in the 2010 edition.

Moreover, the defeat to South Africa has put India’s semifinal chances in jeopardy as the Men in Blue's net run rate (NRR) currently stands at -3.888. Significantly denting their qualification hopes and leaving them in a must-win situation for the remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad.