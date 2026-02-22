South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 8, handing India its biggest-ever T20 WC defeat. Captain Aiden Markram hailed his team's adaptability, the Miller-Brevis partnership, and the bowlers' clinical performance.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram hailed his side's adaptability and composure after a clinical performance helped them thrash defending champions India in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on Sunday. South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs.

India also suffered its first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat.

Markram on 'Great Performance'

During the post-match presentation, the Proteas skipper said the team assessed conditions early and executed their plans to perfection. "Great performance. A different type of wicket from what we have had here. Boys assessed that early and then adapted to their plans. Happy for the bowlers. Start to the comp was tough, but tonight they were brilliant."

Pivotal Middle-Order Partnership

Markram credited the pivotal middle-order partnership between Dewald Brevis and David Miller for keeping South Africa in the contest after early setbacks. "The partnership they put up, it kept us in the game. Did not feel like the ball was travelling. It was a bit spongy. Trying to hit into space and run hard."

Middle Overs Proved Decisive

The Proteas skipper admitted that while the opposition bowled well during the powerplay and at the death, South Africa's ability to dominate the middle overs proved decisive. "They bowled well up front and at the death, but our batting through the middle was probably the difference. Good effort, but we put two down. The other day against the UAE, we were not as connected. That was much better today."

Praise for Lungi Ngidi

Markram reserved special praise for pacer Lungi Ngidi, underlining his value in the middle overs. "We feel like he is a threat whenever he is bowling, and that he can take wickets through the middle. He just rocks up and keeps delivering," Markram said.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead to the next fixture against the West Indies, the skipper struck a balanced tone. "Same for both teams, having played against each other recently. They are a dangerous side. Enjoy this for one night and then park it. Big game for us. Important we rock up and take it on full steam again," he added.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten 44. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers.

Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. (ANI)