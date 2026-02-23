Following India's 76-run T20 World Cup loss to South Africa, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate called Axar Patel's exclusion a tactical decision for team balance, citing the need to accommodate Rinku Singh as an extra batter.

Following a thrashing defeat at the hands of South Africa in Super 8 fixture of ongoing T20 World Cup, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said team management had lengthy discussions before finalising the playing XI, explaining that the decision to leave out vice-captain Axar Patel was purely tactical and based on team balance. South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs.

India also suffered its first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat.

During the post-match press conference, ten Doeschate revealed that the think tank had deliberated extensively over the combination in the lead-up to the game.

'Decision purely tactical': Coach on Axar Patel's exclusion

Yeah, we spent so much time deliberating about the 11, the last couple of days. And I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today with getting Quinton and Rickelton out so early. Ryan explained that India had planned their bowling options with specific middle-overs match-ups in mind. "We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way. So, do we leave a batter out and get another bowler in? In hindsight, that looks like the right decision. But obviously, playing it forward and making decisions at the time, we felt we needed Rinku, as an eighth batsman, so to speak. And the decision was based around there."

India opted to play Washington Sundar to add variety, while also strengthening the batting depth with Rinku Singh in the XI. Ten Doeschate stressed that the call was not a reflection on Axar's importance to the side. "But certainly, it's not to take anything away from Axar and his leadership and how important he is to the team," he clarified.

He admitted that selection headaches have become a recurring theme given the depth in the squad. "But look, we face almost every week to try to squeeze 11 places into 15. We're finding it tricky. And we need to make sure we get that spot on for the next two Super 8 games," he added.

Rationale behind Sundar's selection

Answering a question on Sundar's limited IPL appearances for the Gujarat Titans, ten Doeschate said, "I don't think that's necessarily relevant. You've got to look up the makeup of his IPL team. We know what Washi's done while he's been with the Indian team, and we judge him on that."

He added that a key part of the strategy was Sundar's effectiveness in the power play in T20Is. "A big part of the strategy today was how well he bowled in the T20 when he bowled in the power play, and that was obviously a big part of the strategy today, going with three out-and-out bowlers plus Washi and two guys making up the fifth bowler. Winning that power play was going to be super important, and we more envisaged in bowling two overs in the power play, not knowing that they were going to be 30 for 3 and then obviously gives you the luxury of slotting somewhere in the order with the bat as well."

He added, "So on balance, that was the decision. Given the fact that we thought the majority of the threat was going to come from the left-handers, and like I said, we wanted to play the extra batter, so it left us with one choice between Washington and Axar, and today we chose to go with Washi."

Addressing the selection challenge, ten Doeschate said, "I don't think it's as straightforward as that. As I alluded to earlier, in our analysis, we thought the biggest threat was going to come from Quinton, Ryan, Rickleton and David Miller. And when you can only choose one of the two, we thought someone who can bowl in the power play...we feel we've got Washy to a point where he's found a way of being effective in the power play."

He added, "He obviously didn't bowl in the power play tonight, so it looks like we've purely gone on who's going to bowl through the middle, in which case you would choose Axar. But the strategy was around that, and I think in a tournament like this, you want or you expect all players to understand that the best intentions are trying to pick the best 11 to win the game, and I hope Axar takes it in the same spirit as well."

"Yeah, again, I think if either of them had played it, it would have been the same role. If we had coupled down, we'd tend to use those guys as a sort of standard operating procedure where you try extend the link before you get to Hardik and Shivam. And if Axar had played in that team today, he would have walked in the same position at whatever we were, 20 for 3," he concluded.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten 44. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers.

Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. (ANI)