Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    The WFI saw allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the female wrestlers. Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee will have two more weeks to complete the probe into the allegations.

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    The Sports Ministry has extended the deadline to the Oversight Committee by a couple of weeks to present its report on the sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Committee, directed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was instituted on January 23 to examine the assertions made by the country's top wrestlers that Brij Bhushan had sexually victimised several women wrestlers and intimidated the athletes.

    The wrestlers had previously given out the names of the 'victims'. The committee, which is presently running the day-to-day functioning of the sports body, was requested to submit its statement in four weeks. The ministry expanded the deadline after recommendations from the committee members, and now, the report will be presented by March 9.

    ALSO READ: Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

    "The Sports Ministry has given a two-week extension to the Oversight Committee for the submission of its report, following a request," a ministry source briefed PTI. The ministry was compelled to create the delegation after top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, orchestrated a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, urging that Brij Bhushan be removed from his role and disband the WFI.

    The BJP MP was asked to step down temporarily till the probe into his supposed wrongdoing was finished. The Mary Kom-led council possesses former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medallist Babita Phogat as its associates.

    ALSO READ: 'We were assured that we will be consulted before formation of oversight committee' - Protesting wrestlers

    Since the committee's formation, the top Indian wrestlers have not contested at international events, missing the UWW Ranking Series tournaments in Zagreb and Alexandria. United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's global governing body, has seemingly taken away the hosting rights of the Asian Championship from India following a complaint from the top grapplers.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    football One last dance Barcelona fans hope for Lionel Messi return after Xavi Hernandez leaves door 'open' for PSG star snt

    'One last dance': Barcelona fans hope for Messi's return after Xavi leaves door 'open' for PSG star

    IPL 2023: CAPTIAN MARKEAM - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'CAPTAIN MARKEAM' - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SRH skipper

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma snt

    'Shame': Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma

    football 'Sheikh' Cristiano Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day snt

    'Sheikh' Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day

    Recent Stories

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge - adt

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

    Video Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB C port dynamic island more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB-C port, dynamic island & more: Report

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28 AJR

    Pawan Khera arrest: Supreme Court grants interim bail; to hear plea on FIRs on February 28

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon