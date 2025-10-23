Image Credit : Getty

The wrestling world continues to buzz with speculation about a potential Stone Cold Steve Austin in-ring return, fueled by cryptic comments the Texas Rattlesnake made during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

According to reports from Fightful Select, multiple individuals who interacted with Austin at the event recalled him hinting at unfinished business. The WWE Hall of Famer's intriguing remark-that he "might have one more in him"-suggested he was speaking about far more than just another memorable ATV entrance.