3 Strong Indications Jey Uso Could Betray His Bloodline Family, Roman Reigns At WWE SNME
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event looms large, and three clear signs suggest Jey Uso may betray his Bloodline family.
Jey Uso’s Title Shot Came At His Family’s Expense
Jey Uso’s path to the World Heavyweight Championship has not been without collateral damage. His elimination of Jimmy Uso during the RAW Battle Royal was a turning point. Jimmy had repeatedly saved his twin from elimination, only to be cast aside when Jey saw an opening to remove both Jimmy and LA Knight. On top of that, Roman Reigns’ loss at Crown Jewel could have kept him in the title picture, but Jey’s actions shifted the spotlight. The YEET Master’s obsession with championship gold has come at the cost of his family’s opportunities.
Roman Reigns Already Suffered Because Of Jey Uso
At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns faced Bronson Reed in a brutal Australian Street Fight. The Usos attempted to intervene when Bron Breakker got involved, but the plan unraveled. In the chaos, Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns through a table, costing him the match. The Head of the Table’s defeat shocked fans, and while Jey’s mistake may not have been intentional, it derailed Reigns’ momentum. If Jey captures the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it could be the final push for him to distance himself from Roman entirely.
Jimmy Uso Betrayed In The Battle Royal
The RAW Battle Royal highlighted the growing divide between the Uso twins. Jimmy had been protecting Jey throughout the match, but loyalty was not returned. Jey seized the chance to eliminate both Jimmy and LA Knight, showing that his focus is solely on the World Heavyweight Championship. Jimmy has long opposed Jey’s single‑minded pursuit of the title, and this betrayal only deepens the rift. If Jimmy continues to stand in his way, Jey may have no hesitation in turning on him again.