Jey Uso’s path to the World Heavyweight Championship has not been without collateral damage. His elimination of Jimmy Uso during the RAW Battle Royal was a turning point. Jimmy had repeatedly saved his twin from elimination, only to be cast aside when Jey saw an opening to remove both Jimmy and LA Knight. On top of that, Roman Reigns’ loss at Crown Jewel could have kept him in the title picture, but Jey’s actions shifted the spotlight. The YEET Master’s obsession with championship gold has come at the cost of his family’s opportunities.